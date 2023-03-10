Twinbeech Capital LP Has $5.04 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,858 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Farfetch worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Farfetch by 2,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,821,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $4.77 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

