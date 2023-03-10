Twinbeech Capital LP Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $150.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Carvana

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

