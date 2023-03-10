Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 204.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,402 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after buying an additional 305,780 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,462,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 759,574 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

