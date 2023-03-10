Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $5.61 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.