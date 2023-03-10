Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $5.67 Million in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 593,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of OLPX opened at $4.01 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

