Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 9.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in KBR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

