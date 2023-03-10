Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

