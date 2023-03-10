Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $89.03 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,666.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,666.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $373,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,714 shares of company stock worth $12,145,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

See Also

