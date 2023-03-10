Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,840 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

