Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $310,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

See Also

