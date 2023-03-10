Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 213,168 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.35 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

