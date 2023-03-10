Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 58,524 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $141.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

