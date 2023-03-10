Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.10% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $141.03 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,388 shares of company stock valued at $61,157,197. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

