Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,421,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 443.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $33,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.