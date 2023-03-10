Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 393,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $38,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 224,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 444,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.