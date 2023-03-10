Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3,372.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.34.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
