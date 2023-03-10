Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 48,500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of ANSYS worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 117.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

ANSS stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

