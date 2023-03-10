Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 819,500 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 819,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.86% of Wendy’s worth $34,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wendy’s Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

