Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.90 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 627.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.11 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

