Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.77% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

