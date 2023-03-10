Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $35.12 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.88% of Semtech worth $35,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Semtech by 88.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

