Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $43.89 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $43,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.44, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $11,354,402. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

