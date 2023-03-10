Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $48.47 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.48% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $48,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $214.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.