Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.75% of Murphy USA worth $46,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.6 %

MUSA stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.36 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.43.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

