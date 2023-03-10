Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 987,900 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 606.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of Unity Software worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock worth $1,346,973. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Down 5.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

