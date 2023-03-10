Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.99 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

