Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 264,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,734,000 after acquiring an additional 87,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $100.10 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

