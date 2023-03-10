Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $32,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

