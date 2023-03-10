Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 17,500 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ferrari worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 5.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $264.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $274.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

