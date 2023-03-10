Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 17,900 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last ninety days.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

