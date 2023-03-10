Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 671,600 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.77% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

