U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $53.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

