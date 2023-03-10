UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA:BNP opened at €62.64 ($66.64) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.39. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

