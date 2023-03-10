UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock opened at €36.72 ($39.06) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.92.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

