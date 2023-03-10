UBS Group Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

EMA opened at C$53.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.44. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. The stock has a market cap of C$14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Emera Dividend Announcement

About Emera

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.