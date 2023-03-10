UBS Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR SDF opened at €21.29 ($22.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.29 and its 200-day moving average is €21.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €17.52 ($18.64) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($38.78).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

