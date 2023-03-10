UBS Group Upgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $101.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $132.29.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

