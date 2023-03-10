UFO Gaming Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $4.27 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00430352 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.32 or 0.29094884 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

