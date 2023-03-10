UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,602 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 5.63% of UFP Technologies worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

UFP Technologies Profile

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

