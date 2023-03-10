Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $519.93. 1,111,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.89. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

