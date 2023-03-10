Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.00.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $519.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.34. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.