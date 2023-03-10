Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $519.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.34. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

