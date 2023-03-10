UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.94

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.94 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 7683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $914,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.