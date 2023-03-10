Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Trimmed by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,921,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,913 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises 1.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $39,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.4 %

UAA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 1,703,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.