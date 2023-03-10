uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 986 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $21,060.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $58,288.80.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 679,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,887. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 181,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of uniQure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

