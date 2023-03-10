uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 585 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 585 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $12,495.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in uniQure by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

