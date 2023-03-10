Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.33 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00028315 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $98.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00376341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.13382931 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $83,594,530.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

