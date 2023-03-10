United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $52.12

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.12, but opened at $53.30. United Airlines shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1,411,905 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 443,704 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,627 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

