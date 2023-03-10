United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.30 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

