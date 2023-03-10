United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.04. 261,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 254,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Brent Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period.

