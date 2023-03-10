United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($13.77).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.27). The company has a market cap of £7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.06.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

